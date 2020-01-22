Fed: Big bank cyberattack could have serious spillover effects

A cyberattack on a major U.S. bank could have network effects that could cripple the financial system, a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York concluded. The study, released this month, focused on the consequences of an attack on the wholesale payments network. According to the report, an attack could affect around a third of network …Read More

