Search

Join our ‘Fintech in the Age of Coronavirus’ Zoom meeting (Subscribers Only) 

JJ Hornblass

Inside Terminal Three of the Capital International Airport in Beijing, China, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

How will banking and fintech business models be impacted by this unprecedented coronavirus pandemic? What is the role of innovation in response to these rapidly unfolding events? How will banks and startups work together?  For insights into these questions, Bank Innovation and INV Fintech, its sister banking innovation services platform, will present a special Zoom meeting on …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.

Loading More

Related Posts

 

Banking Automation Summit

Trending Posts

Coronavirus

inv fintech

Connect

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020