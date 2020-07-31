Risk vs. security in facial recognition tech  

Share Big tech is rethinking its facial recognition technology business. IBM, Microsoft and Amazon all made pledges earlier this summer to stop selling the technology to law enforcement in the wake of protests calling for social justice, with IBM going so far as to move away from the tech altogether. “IBM firmly opposes and will …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.