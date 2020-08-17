 Watch: Continuity's Perdue discusses pandemic regulation spike | Bank Innovation | Bank Innovation
Watch: Continuity’s Perdue discusses pandemic regulation spike

Rick Morgan

Share The coronavirus pandemic is kick-starting a wave of regulatory activity. In a special preview episode of Bank Innovation’s new monthly webinar series, Pulse of the Industry, Pam Perdue, chief regulatory officer at regulatory technology firm Continuity, pointed out that regulatory activity is currently at five times its normal pre-pandemic velocity and four times its …Read More

