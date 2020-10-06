<a href="https:\/\/bankinnovation.net\/allposts\/products\/lending\/mastercard-divido-offer-pos-financing-through-u-k-travel-site\/">Divido<\/a> is a London-based startup that offers point-of-sale financing solutions for lenders and retailers. The 6-year-old company works with established names like Shopify, OpenCart and Iwoca. Divido is <a href="https:\/\/bankinnovation.net\/allposts\/products\/payments\/inv-fintech-unveils-slate-of-10-startups-for-newest-accelerator-cohort\/">part of INV Fintech<\/a>,\u00a0<em>Bank Innovation<\/em>'s sister accelerator program. Watch this video for a short demo of Divido's product, as well as a Q&A with co-founder and CEO Christer Holloman.\r\n\r\n<span style="color: #ffffff;"><strong>[toggle title="TRANSCRIPT"]<\/strong><\/span>\r\n<div class="transcript-scroll-box">\r\n\r\n<em>The following is a transcript generated by AI technology that has been lightly edited but still contains errors.<\/em>\r\n\r\n<b>Rick Morgan, news editor at Bank Innovation<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">Hi, everyone, and welcome to this demo webinar with Divido, a point of sale financing startup. I\u2019m today's host, Rick Morgan, a news editor at Bank innovation. And I'm joined today by Christer Holloman, CEO of Divido. Divido works with lenders and e-commerce platforms to integrate point of sale finance solutions. The six year old company works with big names like Shopify, Opencart, and Iwoca. Christer, why don't you take it away for a short demo?<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Christer Holloman, co-founder and CEO of Divido<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">Sure, thank you very much. Obviously, we have spent a lot of time, money and effort to build a sophisticated platform that we are licensing today to our lender clients, our retail clients and our payment intermediary clients. So there's a lot to show. So I'm not going to go into all of the details today. But I thought I'd give you one flavor or one very popular feature, especially now given the current financial climate that we're finding ourselves in. So effectively, when retail is approached, divided to license our platform, they do that to allow themselves the ability to connect to multiple lenders, for example, in one country, you might want to have a super prime lender or a prime lender near prime lender in order to maximize the conversion. So as you know, different lenders have different risk appetites. So it's only by having multiple lenders, that completes the covers a complete range of credit, appetites, will you be able to offer as many of your customers credit as possible. So whilst this is great for the retailers is clearly also very good for the consumers, because it increases the probability of them being offered access to credit is actually also quite good for the lenders. So as I mentioned, the beginning, lenders license our platform, they white label it, and then they give this to their own retailers. And again, they might only have a limited risk appetite. So whilst that's great for them, they only lend money to the retailers and the consumers that they want to be offering credit. They recognize that in order for them to compete and be attractive in the point of sale final space, they are increasingly now realizing that they have to refer their declines to other lenders, in order to offer as a high of a possible accept rate for the consumer and for their retailers. So we call this water for lending, which effectively allows the retailer to increase the probability of a consumer being offered something. So I'm going to go ahead and share my screen and show you an example of a lender configuring their waterfall dashboard.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">So effectively, the lender would go into the Divido platform, they would say the retail that we're going to divide a platform, and they would create each of the lenders or create connections to each of the lenders that they work with. They specify which countries they want to offer these facilities for Divido is a global platform. We currently live in 10 countries and adding new markets all the time. And once they've created the finance options that they want to make available to consumers, they choose the lenders and Divido works with all of the lenders, we have a lender API that standardizes integration to Divido. And in this example, the retail is choosing two different lenders. So this could, for example, be a prime lender, and it could be a near prime lender, then it's up to the retailer to decide which lender will get what business in a lot of cases retailers would have contractual obligations to send a certain volume of business to the lender, for example, all of their applications must first go through lender a, and only if lender a declines will they be comfortable to allow another lender to take a look at their lending. So that is effectively what this platform allows them to do. This is again, one aspect of the solution. Another logic that the retailer can apply is machine learning. So if they don't have a contractual obligation towards one of the lenders, they can allow the algorithms to decide which customer is most likely to be approved by which lender and send that customer directly to that lender. So those are examples of how that then retailer can optimize for conversion using one out of the many features and capabilities that the platform offers. And again, when lenders license our solutions, they can limit or enable this capability if they see value in helping them secure more retail partnerships. That was kind of the demo that I wanted to show you.<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Rick Morgan\u00a0<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">Right. Cool. So that's pretty neat. So we were saying that the waterfall method would be so like, if you're the prime lender, for example. Yeah, they have a contractual obligation to the prime lender, whatever the prime lender might not be able to finance the go to the subprime lender?<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Christer Holloman<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">Courtesy is up to the retailer. Exactly how many lenders they have and the kind of the logic that determines which lender gets to look at what business. And similarly, if a lender has licensed our solutions, they're white labeling it and they're taking it out to market to them much as they can choose to enable this capability or, or not effectively, but most lenders do because they see value in working with secondary lenders that can take their declines in order to fulfill the requirements or the retailer's objective, which is more accept rates.<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Rick Morgan\u00a0\u00a0<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">Can you talk a little bit about the point of sales, financing space just right now, I mean, it's really heating up. So can you maybe just shed some light on why it's becoming so popular?<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Christer Holloman<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">Yeah, I mean, even before COVID, we were seeing 20% year on year growth in our industry. And every month 1.5 million new consumers try point of sale finance for the very first time. And it's largely driven by this sort of desire for instant gratification and getting what you want straightaway. So consumers are being taught this new way of shopping that whilst they might have a credit card, they recognize that this gives them the ability to apply for credit for a specific purchase. That's over a repaid over a specific period of time with set installments, which makes it very clear and easy for the consumers to manage their budgets and outcomes, and so on. So that is one of the key drivers that consumers might have seen this, they've tried to like it, and they want more of it. And now with COVID, we see that this trend is just accelerating even further, because obviously consumers are thinking long and hard before making big financial outlays. And if the retailer is offering the flexibility of deferred payments, or in payment, monthly installments, then that makes it so much more compelling. And similarly, the retailers themselves I mean, being a retailer has always been difficult. But now with COVID is even increasingly difficult. So they are trying new ways to kind of attract consumers customers back to buy with from them or shop with them. And if they haven't already tried point of sale finance or several of them are now opening up to the idea of let's try that then they see it as an additional tool in their toolkit to help consumers and also help themselves sell more. And then that's I think the third aspect of this is the lenders. Because the demand from the consumers and the demand from the retail is putting pressure on the lenders they're being asked increasingly often, Hey, can you help us with this? Is this something that you can offer, and traditionally incumbent lenders that traditional big banks haven't been as fast to act and respond to this as some of the FinTech challenger lenders in this space, like Affirm in the US are Afterpay in Australia. So that is sort of the key trend that we're seeing an increasing demand for this sort of flexible payment terms. And lenders don't want to give giveaway in a business to to other lenders, so they want to go to market with something themselves.<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Rick Morgan\u00a0<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">Where does Divido sit in relationship to these lenders? I mean, so obviously, bet you had mentioned, there's the banks that are getting into this, and then there's the direct consumer companies like Affirm, Klarna, Afterpay. Where does Divido fit into this sort of environment?<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Christer Holloman<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">Yeah, sure. So Divido is a white-label platform. And we licensed this technology to retailers, in order for them to take back control of their point of sale finance proposition, they can connect to multiple lenders, lenders, of their choice lenders, across multiple geographies, as well as enabling this across all of their sales channels, whether it's in store or whether it's online. So that is the position that divided place that we are not the lender, we're simply the enabler. So in the eyes of the retailers, that's sort of the value they see in the eyes of the lenders, they think of Divido as a white label version of Affirm or a Klarna, basically, without having to build or maintain any of the technologies themselves. Or they can go to market and offer something that looks and feels similar to some of the challenges that have been allowed to roam free for several years in this space. And the banks want to stop that and reclaim, reclaim their stake in this opportunity.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Rick Morgan\u00a0\u00a0<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">You mentioned that you're in, I think it was 10 markets and expanding all the time. Yeah, how do different markets factor into product development? For example, I know the US is very credit card happy. How do you know those sort of environments work their way into how you develop products?<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Christer Holloman<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">Yeah, no, absolutely. So our vision is to become the world's most global platform for retail finance. And so it's already in our DNA. This acknowledgment that retail finance looks and operates slightly different in different markets. So exactly like you said, traditional American consumers might be more inclined to use a credit card, German consumers more inclined to use invoicing and so on. So we've been the system that allows the retailer or the lender to enable the local preferences through our software. So for example, even in the US, while some consumers have a credit card will continue to use credit cards, there are other consumers that don't want a credit card, they don't have a credit card, maybe don't have enough limit on a credit card, or they even if they did, they don't want to max it out on a single purchase. And then they're kind of stuck for months to kind of repay that gradually to free up their credit again. So they see point of sale finance as an alternative, where they get a specific line of credit for a specific purchase, again, over over a set period of time, and which allows them to sort of separate their day to day spend on the credit card with the with this particular purchase that they're doing with on a cell finance. So yeah, so the platform is dynamic enough to accommodate local cultural differences, depending on which market the platform is being deployed in.<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Rick Morgan\u00a0<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">Last question, before I let you go, can you get some quick background on just where the company came from, and then what some of the future plans are for the company?<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Christer Holloman<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">Sure. So we've been in business for six years, as you mentioned, and today we are the world's largest platform. And when it comes to white labeling point of sale finance solutions, we are live with over 1,000 clients that includes retailers, like you mentioned, some already big banks and payment intermediaries. And the boring perhaps answer is going forward, our plan is to do more of the same. We have been spending over a quarter million hours and $25 million of investments in perfecting a platform to allow us to scale and to capture this opportunity and to to ride the wave of increasing demand for point of sale finance. So watch out for more news from us in terms of amassing more big retailers, more big lenders and more big payment intermediary channel partners and new markets.<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Rick Morgan\u00a0<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">Great. Well, Christer, thank you so much for showing us your product. We look forward to seeing those news developments. This is a lot of fun. So thanks.<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Christer Holloman<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">Thanks for having me.<\/span>\r\n\r\n<\/div>\r\n[\/toggle]