Banks and fintechs are moving away from credential-based data sharing as they migrate to API-based solutions. Don Cardinal, managing director of the Financial Data Exchange, compared the adoption of API-based data sharing to that of online banking or EMV payments, both of which took years to become widely prevalent.

Rick Morgan, news editor at Bank Innovation

Hello, everyone, and thanks for joining this Pulse of the Industry event part of our new Premium Plus offering. I'm Rick Morgan, a news editor at Bank Innovation. Premium Plus is our newest service that offers exclusive webinars like this, access to our conferences and startup demos. We really hope you enjoy it. I'm joined today by Don Cardinal, the managing director of the Financial Data Exchange, FDX. FDX is a nonprofit that is working to create an industry standard for secure data sharing much like bluetooth for wireless connectivity. Its members include big banks like Bank of America, Chase, Citi, as well as fintechs, like Plaid, Blend, PayPal. FDX launched in 2018. Before joining FDX, Don worked at Bank of America for more than 20 years, including his last role as a senior vice president of global information security, trust, and safety. Don, thanks for joining us today.<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Don Cardinal, managing director of the Financial Data Exchange<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">Hey, thanks for having me. And good job on the intro.<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Rick Morgan\u00a0\u00a0<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">Thank you. Yeah, I tried to be thorough. We\u2019ve spoken in the past. So it comes a little bit more naturally. But I wanted to start by asking in your own words, what's the mission of FDX? You know, we\u2019ve spoken about it in the past. But what is FDX all about? And how is it different than what regulators are trying to figure out with section 1033 of Dodd Frank?<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Don Cardinal<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">Well, fair enough. Again, we're a standards body, we're a not for profit. And the idea being, if you want to share data securely, and uniformly through the ecosystem, there are thousands of endpoints. And you're only going to get economies of scale, if we can all agree on certain common elements. Think of it as you know, something as simple as USB, everyone had to agree with those four wires we're going to do. But by doing so, you can then plug into any device securely, and you'd understand what you're getting, and what it's going to do and it behaves very understandably or relatedly. Very similarly, we put together 151 member organizations who all agree on how to handle data, how to permission it, what data is being shared under what auspices. So that's incredibly useful for scale. And scalability, especially for smaller firms that don't have a huge tech staff and a huge design staff. So we're seeing most of our members, in fact, two thirds of our members are not banks. So we even have academics, and a lot of small fintechs, to guys in a garage style firms. And that's a good thing. innovation can come from anywhere. And that's one of the neat things about having a standard that allows you to do.<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Rick Morgan\u00a0<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">So last we spoke in June FDX\u2019s work had moved about 12 million end consumers from screen scraping to API based data sharing. Any kind of update there? What are the most recent numbers telling you?<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Don Cardinal<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">Well, we're in the process of gathering new numbers, we've just rolled into a new quarter. So we're pulling our members now. They're a little slow to respond. But yes, together, we should have something by year end. But I do know that based on recent data announcements, and you see from our website that their new agreements announced between large players almost every other week, that number is growing, they wouldn't make those announcements without that. So by seeing the big players really put their brand associated with ours in their press releases, I think is really encouraging.<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Rick Morgan\u00a0<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">So how prevalent really is screen scraping? You know, you always hear about it. But it seems like most stakeholders in the financial services industry are against it, banks, consumers, fintechs, they all speak out against it. So what's making you know, what's keeping it around? How prevalent really, is it? And what are the market forces that are keeping it around?<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Don Cardinal<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">Sure. Remember, screen scraping has been around a long time really since the early to late 90s. So that technology is like to say is old enough to buy alcohol. And the cyber world has changed the data sharing world has changed a lot in the last 20-25 years. But it was ubiquitous, it is a relatively straightforward way of accessing data on a consumers behalf. But sharing IDs and passwords is not optimal. nobody really wants to have to hold a customer's ID and password. And now we have technology to do that. But you have to make sure both parties that pitching and the catching the sending and receiving are on board with how to share what to share for what purpose and what mechanism and again, agreed on. And so we're slowly making that migration path. And it is proceeding at a pace. We estimate there's probably 100 210 million credential pairs in North America floating around. We've done about 12 million from our last stats in the spring and that number should obviously go up. But I will caution you remember online banking and mobile banking or new things EMV card renew things, and they had their adoption curves. We didn't run out overnight and cut up all of the mag stripes and credit cards. We didn't have a full featured robust online banking experience. Remember online 1.0. It was your balance? And that was it. Sure everyone forgets that. So we're actually way ahead of the adoption curve when you look at the potential market when compared to online banking, adoption, mobile banking, adoption and EMV card, which still not done yet. Look at the gas stations. Yeah, we are still way ahead of that. But member firms are being very cautious about that. Cathy Bessant at BofA likes to say, you know, we can't fail fast. We're in financial services. So we're taking a very cautious, very prescriptive approach of doing so and doing it in a way that our customers are comfortable with. But again, I'm not to point out that we have a steeper adoption curve than this other three ubiquitous technologies, just saying.<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Rick Morgan\u00a0\u00a0<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">What you're saying then that, you know, screen scraping is just kind of the previous step in the evolution of data sharing. Screen-scraping is like the magstripe of data sharing and, you know, API based data sharing would be the chip.<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Don Cardinal<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">Yeah, that's a great analogy.<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Rick Morgan<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">Well, I mean, but you gave it to me. I didn't come up with it myself. So the CFPB issued a sort of unprecedented pre-advanced notice of proposed rulemaking. And just to cut through that, it's saying essentially, that later this year, they will announce the attempt to make some kind of laws around open banking. What does this mean for the industry? You know, what are you hearing from people? Obviously, you're in touch with a lot of big banks and fintechs. What are some of the rumblings?<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Don Cardinal<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">Well, again, whenever we can get regulatory clarity, it's welcome. My engineers who build a spec, and you use the spec have to code to one or zero, we live in a digital world. So anytime you can get clarity on topic, more is the better. But as a technical standards body, luckily, we are set apart from policy and regulation. Really, whatever policy outcomes come our way. The tech itself, identifying users, authenticating users passing data describing the data schema is almost a separate argument from that. And we're pretty agnostic of what happens in different jurisdictions. When we build FDX, when we started putting it together, we looked at other jurisdictions around the world that have varying degrees of regulator involvement, let's say. And so when we picked our tech, we made sure it would work in jurisdictions that were heavily influenced by regulatory bodies or quasi-governmental units. So again, as a tech standards body, we're not as affected by policy outcomes, per se. Although, again, we do welcome regulatory clarity on technical items, because at the end of the day, I have to code to a one or zero.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Rick Morgan\u00a0<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">You know, in terms of the move away from screen scraping to API based data sharing. What you were saying earlier about how it's sort of the the, this previous step and this technology advancement, is the issue that people in moving to API based data sharing. Is that just that the issue is people are having a hard time sort of getting on the same page in terms of these data sharing agreements? Is it that they need more of a standard? I know it has been busy in creating a data sharing agreement standard, is that something that you think will help?<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Don Cardinal<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">Oh, good question. Ours, there's the technology for data sharing. And then there's the agreements that two parties make, in order to share data. Most every entity that shares data, any bank that shares data with a third party has a contract. And again, The Clearing House has done some good work on coming together with a common or model, agreement structure. And so that firms you know, new in the space don't have to start from scratch. But there are a variety of elements as you move from one channel to another new channel. And really, API's are another new channel in financial services, just like online banking started as a product and became a channel than mobile, oh, this is an add on product, it became its own channel. API's are started as a product or an add on and are quickly becoming their own net new channel of interaction and portfolio of products. There are a variety of reasons why, you know, firms are slowly embracing it, a lot of it just out of abundance of caution. No one turned on online banking all at once. Can you imagine BofA with 30 million online customers? Oh yeah, we're gonna just do this for overnight. So what they're gonna do, they're gonna say, okay, we're gonna do small business customers in these three states, and then try that out and then slowly work our way through. Very similarly, you see these announcements in the press with different partners where XYZ farmer investment firm is partnering with this ABC, FinTech. Okay, great. That's a subset. And so you start seeing these Venn diagrams very slowly, filling it in one area at a time, one sub customer segment at a time. And we're getting there. It's coming along faster than I think people realize when you stop and think back to the 90s when online banking was coming out, when mobile was coming out, but everyone in today's world wants everything yesterday and for free.<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Rick Morgan\u00a0<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">When the regulatory bodies, you know, when or if they do pass any regulation around open banking. What do you expect? What is FDX sort of envision happening? What do your partners envision happening? Both banks and fintechs? What are some things that we can expect?<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Don Cardinal<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">Well, the good news is, you know, this isn't in a vacuum and we've been engaged with our regulatory partners in the US and Canada for quite a while. We meet with them, we talk to them about what we're doing the technology side of things. Fully respect the firewall we've got, we can't comment on regs or policy. But here's what we're doing for tech and security and privacy and all the other technology items they're doing. They're very pleased with it, we have an educational mandate with FDX, we'll be publishing some items in the first week in December, that are going to be very useful in simply defining terms and spelling out some of the interactions that consumers will have. That our regulators, of course, have an advanced copy of. But what's neat about every time we go and meet the regulator and tell them what we're doing, and it's free, and you know, it's available for the for the smallest of the small, and the biggest of the big to use your variable assets, and every meeting is alright, keeps informed, good job carry on. Every meeting, the idea that we're picking this step, the industry is picking the stack, the technical stack, the industry is solving in real time, a lot of these issues and doing a way that's scalable at no cost to the taxpayer. And doing so that compliance with all the existing risk expectations to control expectations in the industry, more\u2019s the better, and they've had the maturity. And I think the really long vision of you know what, the industry is doing a nice job of it, they're keeping us informed. Let's let them worry about tech. And we'll worry about policy. And I have to give them kudos and a shout out for mutual admiration on each other's areas of expertise.<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Rick Morgan<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">I've spoken to a number of executives at data aggregators in the past and the analogy they've used you brought up, you brought up Bluetooth earlier. Yeah, which I think is an interesting one. So the analogy they brought up to me is that Bluetooth and what FDX is doing this technology standard is creating the ability to share the data, much like Bluetooth lets you listen to music on, you know, interoperable devices. But Bluetooth doesn't determine what kind of music is allowed and isn't allowed. And that is happening in financial services with open banking is that what FDX is doing is like creating the technology standard. And what the regulator's are more involved in what kind of data can be shared, aka what kind of music you can listen to on whatever devices. Does that make sense to you? Is that something that you would agree with? Or is that analogy, obviously, it's not perfect. But what do you make of that?<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Don Cardinal<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">I mean, most of the analogy is spot on, you know, Bluetooth does not manufacture headsets, they simply write the rules that anyone who wants to certify their, their mouse or keyboard, their headset to, and it will work, it will be interoperable. No one has their own flavor of Bluetooth. That's the beauty of it, and lowers barriers to entry to everyone. very similarly, if you want to share data in a secure manner, you want your FDX certified, you should be able to go to anyone else who's FDX certified and plug it in. From a technical standpoint, that's great. I will leave it to the regulators to decide you know, what financial services are permissible, and what data is or isn't permissible. That's their expertise. Our job is to build the rails, build them securely, and build them in a sustainable manner to the best of our ability. It's part of the reason why we shop the planet, talk to other groups around the world and see what they're doing. So I've talked to folks in Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, in Europe, of course, so that we make sure that we're always watching everybody else's. What's your ID on this? What's your idea on that we all want to build to a very secure, very interoperable spec. So there are a lot of other markets that do have regulations around open banking, Europe and Australia. What can the US take away from that, given that our approach has been mostly market driven? In terms of open banking? Well, there's pros and cons, um, you know, when you have an enforced standard, everyone has to adopt it. It's one way to increase adoption is pass a law. But here's the thing, you know, by focusing on market forces and focusing on market problems, you know, we're seeing, you know, getting our number from last April was 12 million UK, just past 2 million, okay, we're at 6X with no requirement from the government. I mean, it's a larger population, but still, that's the power of market forces. And that number will obviously go up.<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">The ability to, again, bring together a big tent, because we have to, is actually a long term strength. You know, we talk about academics, consumer groups, small fintechs credit unions, credit bureaus as well, in addition to banks and brokerages and aggregators and traditional fintechs. Like you would think, by having that big tent that a lot of the other jurisdictions didn't have to have. You're seeing a lot of check the box exercises in other jurisdictions, yes, we built what we required to and we're done but where's the innovation? We're seeing more innovation here, look at Experian boost, you look at the banks and brokerages using the same rails to pull data in in real time to help onboarding and credit decisioning and provisioning signals of identity and signals of lower risk. So, with market forces, you're seeing a lot of opportunity for innovation and advancement. And then the other neat thing is having this huge 10 of 150 plus organizations, when we do adopt something, there's a lot of cats to herd. When we do adopt something, that means there is consensus by definition of the entire marketplace. That's quite a thing to hang your hat on that other places perhaps can't say.<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Rick Morgan<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">So is the thought then that because we've let market forces sort of mold, a standard that is more useful to everyone before trying to create a standard through laws and regulations before that those market forces had done their their duty we have created so so far, at least, you know, we're we're adhering to maybe a more universally accepted standard, because we've let those market forces play out before trying to regulate it, when you know, if we'd regulated it in 2012, for example, I'm just making that number up. But it would have been way too early. And we would have created regulations around something that wasn't fully developed.<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Don Cardinal<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">It kind of depends on what all was picked. But I will say, having many eyes on something and having many sources of innovation, by definition is just going to make things better with what do they say in the Bible is just a steel sharpens steel, one man sharpens another, having you know fresh ideas, constantly look at it and people going No, that's stupid, is incredibly important. One of the neat things, one of the ways we power that is we have a motto in the engineering groups in the tech groups within our organization: best idea wins. So Don and Rick's FinTech in a garage has the same vote to request a change or to vote against a change as a top for universal bank or, you know, one of the big card shops. Why? Because it's a tech standards body best idea has to win if we want this thing to live.<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Rick Morgan<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">I think it was you just used the term herding cats, which I find interesting. And maybe just talk a little bit about what's that like, sort of being in charge of an organization that has so many big banks, fintechs big and small, small banks. I mean, it's got everything. How do you manage all of them?<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Don Cardinal<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">One, an amazing staff. But two, we have a great set of volunteers, members who again, provide a lot of their staff. And they've adopted a culture of very much of servant leadership. How do we solve this problem? It's neat that we have all these firms that are competing against each other, you know, your banks want your deposits, different brokerages want your investments, different aggregators, fintechs want your clicks. And yet when we come together, it's how do we solve this issue? How do we address that issue and getting to we focusing on common purpose, and being relentlessly focused on it is the only way you'll ever solve a market problem fast enough to serve customers, insatiable wants or desires, you could Adam Smith and that invisible hand, the only way we work, quite honestly, is by focusing on our customers in the middle of everything. Think about it in a market based approach. Every one of my members is dependent on the customer for their daily bread. That's it, we don't serve a customer, we're gone. So it forces us to focus on a common purpose. There's a lot of stuff we all disagree on, my members would disagree on. But we won't get anywhere on that by focusing on what we do agree on just like any family, families will always disagree. But they can always agree on certain common elements, and it brings them to the table every so often. And that's really how we work. It's our secret sauce.<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Rick Morgan\u00a0<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">So you've talked about how the tech is moving forward, and it is being adopted faster than other technologies. Like you mentioned. Obviously, there's still some sticking points and maybe some friction. Can you talk a little bit about what points of friction do exist between banks and fintechs when it comes to creating these data sharing agreements? And what the industry can do to bridge those gaps that do exist?<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Don Cardinal<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">Well, I mean, there's a certain natural amount of friction that occurs between people who are requesting data and people who are custodians of that data. And we and that natural friction is created a unique balance point. So our board of directors is based, partly, effectively half on data sources, half non data sources, and our committees are chaired by FI, non FI, working groups by non FI. So we always have that balance, and that natural friction provides a certain amount of energy for everything. The question is how do we serve the customers and reflect everyone's interests, right, safety and soundness, safeguarding items that you're been a custodian of, and providing innovative, fast, novel and useful ways of presenting that are repackaging that same data. So it's a constant battle, you will always have not unlike you have In authentication between really strong authentication and really low friction, you know, where's that sweet spot. And ironically, we do a lot of that balancing already. In our user experience guidelines, we actually focus group tested the best way to gather consent. So when you use customer permission data sharing, you're presented with a consent flow that says, hey, Rick, you're about to grant XYZ firm the following data elements or types of data elements for the purpose of budgeting or tax prep for the purpose of one year, are you cool with that? And having common elements the way we're presenting that and the way we hand the session off, and way we're presenting that in a way that's friendly to customers at different levels of tech savviness. We actually spend a lot of time on one of our biggest working groups, the tech standards body, but honestly, I think the UX group is actually bigger than our data group. But we spent money on focus groups and put it in front of the public, what do you think? So we have our consumer groups as members to weigh in. It's very important to balance that friction as far as operability and speed and ubiquitous versus security and control and serve the customer while doing so. And I think we're right in that sweet spot.<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Rick Morgan<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">I know that FDX, and you've already mentioned this, does work with some regulators already. What are some of their top priorities around open banking? And what are some of the things that they're interested in?<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Don Cardinal<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">Well, again, we talked to the regulators and lawmakers on a routine basis. I testified in front of Congress about a year ago. Invariably, they're always interested in what's going on around the world. What we're doing here in the US, again, a lot of the same questions you're asking, what is the tech allowing? Making possible what is the tech, not was not technically possible, those sort of things. But again, if you're a regulator, most of them have safety and soundness somewhere in their mission. And I think a couple of minutes actually chiseled into the building, if when you walk Yeah. So it's safety and soundness. What are we doing to protect the customer? What are we doing to support privacy? And really making customers informed so they're making very good decisions, very conscious decisions, making it transparent, remember our principles, right? Control, customers control of everything. Access, the data is reasonably accessible. Transparency, can you see where it is going to and from traceability. You should know where it's been. And of course, security. C-A-T-S cats. Herding cats. Yeah, nice little circle there. But yeah, and security underpins everything, you can't do any one element, you have to do them all, none of them exist in a vacuum. But when we touched on all those, as we've talked, but really, it's the wholeness of falseness of all five of those together that really makes this work. And really, they always want to know, what are we doing on all those fronts? And so we have a good discussion on each of them. We usually run out of time, they're really way into it by the time we're done, like, Oh, is it been 90 minutes?<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Rick Morgan\u00a0\u00a0<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">Yeah. So the big news recently from FDX has been the launch into Canada. Can you talk a little bit about how that's been going? You know, what, what's new in Canada?<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Don Cardinal<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">It's going swimmingly. Well, the members there have embraced it. RBC actually keynoted at our spring summit, and we have grown, a lot of members have reached out to us, a lot of fintechs and smaller firms, the credit union associations, LCC and CCUA have joined, we're very much interested in moving forward in that on the technology side of it. So it's, it's growing by leaps and bounds, we're very pleased the engagement has been very good to the working group meetings, the interest, the enthusiasm has maintained a high pitch. Now we're down to the nitty gritty of looking at the spec and saying, okay, is this fit for purpose for our needs in this province, or that province? And so they're eagerly, you know, delving into those fields right now and trying to decide, you know, do we need to make sure any additions to or modifications to the spec to make it fit? So that's actually a good thing.<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Rick Morgan<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">Yeah, definitely. So one thing that I've heard from people in the industry about Canada is that the big banks in Canada, a little bit more like a walled garden. And, you know, there's fewer banks, there's less diversity in the banks, in terms of how many there are. Has that changed the dynamic at all in terms of Canada? Having a lot more big banks controlling the data?<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Don Cardinal<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">Well, by having the common API that any FinTech, who, again, gets permission to make access, you've now opened a lot of that data up to any firm that can basically prove its chops, I think will be a net positive for any ecosystem. So by having everyone on a common API, it will allow innovation for a variety of firms, especially underrepresented firms as well. You know, and I want you to consider right now without a common API, if you wanted to talk to the big five or big six in Canada. If they were all proprietary, I would need six different flavors of interface. And each has to be maintained, which requires one or two full time engineers. Well, if you're a small FinTech, do you really have the funds for that we know from Harvard Business School study that female and minority owned fintechs don't get as much funding as other fintechs. And so if you don't have enough funding, you don't have enough engineers to talk to a bunch of proprietary specs, you're almost shut out of the market by having a common ubiquitous instance, interoperable API. Now, you don't need as much staff, that means the secure startup funds for you know, minority owned or female owned fintechs. It can go so much further, and you can play in a level playing field all the big players. And so it's really well received.<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Rick Morgan<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">So that leads me very nicely to my last question, which is that small banks, they often lack the tech budgets of big banks that create their own data sharing API's. What can small banks do to enable secure data sharing through API's?<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Don Cardinal<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">Well, there's a few things they can do: one, you know, come and download our spec, it's free to use, you just have to come and register with us so we know who you are, and certainly look at it. Again, the barriers to entry are relatively low, but to a much smaller players in the space, whether it be credit unions or regional banks relying outsource a good bit of their tech stack, if not all of it to what we call core processors. Now, Fiserv\u2019s on our board vectors as a CSI and some of the other cores. But there are other cores that aren't yet members. So the extent that they can ask their cores to add this to the portfolio of offerings, I think will benefit everybody, not unlike the cores eventually added online banking, they eventually added mobile banking, I see them eventually adding FDX type support to support all their small firms.<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Rick Morgan\u00a0\u00a0<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">So that's an interesting point. So you're saying that getting some of the core providers that provide the technology stacks for a lot of these smaller banks, getting them on board, with FDX would actually help them in their quest for secure data sharing?<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Don Cardinal<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">Absolutely. Because remember, if you've outsourced your tech stack to another party, then you're really relying on them to enable that capability, just like they were reliant on them to enable mobile banking or online banking or even bill payment.<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Rick Morgan\u00a0\u00a0<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">Well, this has been a great conversation, Don, I think we're about out of time. But thank you so much for joining us today.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Don Cardinal<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">Thanks for having me.\u00a0<\/span>\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Rick Morgan<\/b>\r\n\r\n<span style="font-weight: 400;">And thanks to everyone for watching today. We hope you enjoyed this Pulse of the Industry chat, please reach out on LinkedIn or Twitter, let us know how we did or visit us on bankinnovation.net. We'll see you next time. <\/span>\r\n\r\n<\/div>\r\n[\/toggle]