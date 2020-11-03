Yi Gang, governor of the People’s Bank of China, said a pilot program on the rollout of a digital currency in four cities has been smooth.

There have been more than 4 million transactions, totaling over 2 billion yuan ($299 million) in the digital currency so far, Yi said at the Hong Kong Fintech Week conference on Monday.

He also made the following comments:

Fintech companies have some key advantages over commercial banks, in terms of developing a customer base and managing risk

Access to financial services in remote areas has been boosted by new technologies, for example microloans and mobile payments

Growth in contactless banking during the virus pandemic has created challenges for central banks, which have to manage the convenience for consumers while ensuring their safety

Protecting consumers’ private information is a challenge

Yi was speaking on a virtual panel with Agustin Carstens, head of the Bank for International Settlements, and Klaas Knot, president of the Dutch central bank.