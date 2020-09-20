Banks are facing rapid transformation, and the pace doesn\u2019t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. According to Alyson Clarke, principal analyst at Forrester Research, many banks will struggle with the pace of change over the next 10 years.\r\n\r\n[toggle title="TRANSCRIPT"]\r\n<div class="transcript-scroll-box">\r\n<b>Rick Morgan, news editor at Bank Innovation<\/b>\r\n\r\nHello, everyone, and welcome to this special preview episode of the new Bank Innovation PremiumPlus Pulse of the Industry product. I\u2019m Rick Morgan, a news editor of Bank Innovation and your host for today\u2019s webinar. The Bank Innovation team is proud to be able to deliver actionable information and insights through our premier events presented regularly throughout the year. But we don\u2019t want the conversations to end at the closing of an event. It is now my pleasure to welcome our guest speaker Alyson Clarke, a principal analyst at Forrester Research, Alyson works closely with retail banking and other financial services executives to develop and execute strategy, deliver superior customer experiences and digitally accelerate their businesses. She has global expertise having worked in Sydney, London, San Francisco and out in New York. Before joining Forrester in 2014. She was with Westpac Group for almost six years. We\u2019re here to talk about Alyson\u2019s new report, \u201cThe future of banking is built on trust,\u201d which was just published in July, I believe, Alyson, thanks for joining us today. Before Yeah, of course, before we get started talking about some of our questions, can you just maybe talk a little bit about your role and your work?\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Alyson Clarke, principal analyst at Forrester Research<\/b>\r\n\r\nAbsolutely. Although you kind of just gave it all away. So yeah, so I\u2019m a principal analyst at Forrester, I\u2019m based in New York despite the Aussie accent. And yeah, I work really closely with retail banking executives in North America and also around the globe. And, you know, what I really do is I try to help them understand and prepare for the future in terms of their strategy, getting closer to customers, digitally transforming their organization, improving their cultures, or even to the point of, you know, creating new business propositions that can create value for both customers and shareholders. So it\u2019s quite a lot of things, but I spend most of my time I guess, trying to think about what\u2019s happening in the future and how firms can set themselves up to prepare for that.\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Rick Morgan\u00a0<\/b>\r\n\r\nCool, fantastic. I want to talk about the report a little bit. You talked about how banking will become invisible, meaning that thanking will be embedded in channels that are convenient for consumers. Let\u2019s say directly in a fridge if I want to buy milk or beer or whatever, I can just do it directly there, for example. This means less brand visibility but better customer experience. How do banks keep their brand relevant if that\u2019s going to be the case moving forward?\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Alyson Clarke<\/b>\r\n\r\nYeah, so look, in the research, we uncovered four key themes that they\u2019re already starting to play out now To be honest, but that are going to be far more prominent by 2025. And table stakes by 2030. In visibility, and autonomous banking is really one of those things where tomorrow\u2019s customer is going to expect banking to be embedded at the point of need. So it\u2019s customers that are driving this. And yes, that could mean it\u2019s the fridge paying for your groceries or car paying for petrol and parking. But it\u2019s this kind of new world where as one executive kind of said to us, just as when you kind of get a new phone and you set up your email provider on that phone, you\u2019re going to program your bank into your new smart device and embed that throughout the experience, which makes it very, very different and a huge challenge for many banks. Because, you know, as you pointed out, how do you differentiate? Because in this new world, what will happen is the bank may own the service and product, but they won\u2019t own the channel, all the interaction. And what that kind of means is that customers will have far fewer direct interactions with the bank. So that kind of goes well gee, how do I make myself different? How do I attract customers? How do I, you know, what do I do with my brand? How do I retain them when I\u2019m increasingly invisible to that end consumer? And the short answer is that brands are going to have to shave they\u2019re going to have to start thinking about how do I add value to that customer above and beyond just the product and the transaction and to be honest, banks are going to need to work with many partners to deliver that and they\u2019re also We\u2019re going to have to build out the trust that they have with consumers, not just trust to keep their money safe, but you know, do they trust them for advice? Do they trust them to do the right thing? What you know, what else do they trust them for? And so there\u2019s a couple of different elements there. But the end endgame is you have to be looking on and looking at how do I add value to my customers above and beyond just this product and just this transaction.\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Rick Morgan\u00a0<\/b>\r\n\r\nAnd the study, you say that banks will follow four different models, direct to consumer, as a service marketplace seller or platform owner? You know, direct to consumer is pretty intuitive. But what do you mean by the rest of those? And I guess banking as a service is also fairly well known at this point. But what are those? What do those models really mean?\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Alyson Clarke<\/b>\r\n\r\nYeah. So what the way we see things playing out in the future is that future banks will operate in either one or more modes concurrently, like typically what we will see is larger banks, operating perhaps in multiple modes and we\u2019re already seeing Then with Goldman Sachs, which I\u2019ll extrapolate on in a moment, but we\u2019re seeing firms, we\u2019ll see smaller firms either pick will be forced down one of those particular paths. So, you know, it could be direct to consumer, that one\u2019s pretty obvious. It could be that they might selectively pivot to sell something as a service. Now, banking as a service is just one of this we call it x as a service. The reason it could be banking as a service, it could be other things. It could be underwriting as a service compliance service in many different things that could play out and this model, this is really the Goldman\u2019s model right, you know, where they\u2019re in two worlds, they have direct to consumer with their Marcus brand. And they\u2019ve announced they\u2019re going heavily into banking as a service and that\u2019s already playing out with their Apple Car partnership. And what looks like to be an Amazon partnership with lending as well. But yeah, it could be underwriting as service Compliance as a service, it\u2019s all the sorts of things that say a new, a new startup, a bank that doesn\u2019t want to get a license might need, or a retailer, or even a tick taught and like Apple is going to need if they want to offer banking products and services their customer to the customer. And equally, it could even be things that are sold to other banks. So he might be a bank that absolutely excels at underwriting. And you might decide not just to use that direct with your own customers, but to sell that to others in the market that want that, be that other banks, you know, loan providers, credit card issuers, etc. And that model means you\u2019re getting an income stream from selling that service or that technology as well.\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Rick Morgan\u00a0<\/b>\r\n\r\nAnd the marketplace seller and platform? What does that kind of mean, touching on those same things?\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Alyson Clarke<\/b>\r\n\r\nLet me start with platform first because marketplace seller kind of then comes off that. You know, if firms choose to become a platform, I\u2019m out And I think it\u2019s really going to be the larger firms. I think anyone\u2019s going to try this. Not everyone\u2019s going to succeed that there\u2019s not enough room for everyone. So yeah, where it\u2019s gonna get quite interesting. And this is about running a platform where you have a business model that leverages a network and build an ecosystem of participants that connect directly, they interact, they create an exchange value in the form of products and services or information. To give you a couple of examples of DBS and Singapore is one of those they\u2019ve chosen to enter adjacent areas like travel and automotive and property by building and owning its own marketplaces that other firms like travel and automotive and property they sell their products through. And similarly, Chinese insurer Ping An they\u2019ve created a platform which some of you may have heard of called one Connect. And so what that platform does is it uses data and customer insight that is massed to offer a marketplace that brokers a relationship across a really broad spectrum of partners from banking to lending, payments, funds, like funds management, insurance, and also health care. So it\u2019s really about they own and operate the platform, they might have their own products and services they sell through that. But others either related to banking or even more broadly come into that space as well. And then, being a marketplace seller effectively means Okay, I\u2019m going on the platform, although I might on one hand, but a marketplace sellers, I\u2019m going to take something I do so my products, perhaps, and sell that through another platform. So I might want to sell my products through the Ping An platform or the DVS platform. So and it could very well be that some players will own the platform and build out a platform and sell some of their products to other marketplaces that exist. So there\u2019s this I realize that sounds confusing, but there\u2019s what\u2019s going to happen is these distribution methods and the way you get your product to market, they\u2019re going to start breaking down and, and some will go just down one path. Others will try a few fail, end up with one, some will succeed with more. You know, this is this, this is the new world that we\u2019re going to see play out over the next five to 10 years.\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Rick Morgan<\/b>\r\n\r\nInteresting. You talk in the report as well about banks monetizing interactions and not products. Can you touch on what you mean by that?\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Alyson Clarke<\/b>\r\n\r\nYeah. So you know, I think for far too long banks have really focused their technology and their operations on transactions and products. And the outcome of that, of course, is massive, massive silos which impact how you serve and extract value for customers because most of the time you\u2019re not connected, right? And we will have variances, customers ourselves. So what we see and what is already starting to play out what we see in the future is banks will shift to focus on interactions, not transactions, and they\u2019ll start to think about monetizing interaction because interactions means you\u2019re actually organizing and operating around the customer. And so it makes it much easier to think about how you then add value to the customer in multiple ways. So it becomes less about monetizing the product and just selling lots and lots of products or lots of widgets, whatever you want to call it. If I start operating and thinking about customers in terms of interactions, and all of those multiple interactions and journeys that they have, it\u2019s gonna help me shift to figure out how to monetize, those particular journeys and interactions. So, I mean, as an example, you know, let\u2019s just take a mortgage, I could be a bank and I can monetize that mortgage. Or I can start thinking about the interaction where the customer really you know, they got to find a home, find a realtor, buy the home, and when they\u2019ve got the home, they might want to move. Then they\u2019re going to move in, they might want to renovate, there\u2019s many things going on in that particular journey. And if you start to think about monetizing the interaction, and the interactions are much broader than the product, you can then start to think, alright, well, how do I either become part of other people\u2019s ecosystems? Or how do I bring all the players in to help serve that customer beyond just the product, and it might not be me doing anything more than perhaps the mortgage, I might be curating the those other interactions, but I\u2019ll take, probably take a clip of them along the way. And so that\u2019s what I mean about trying to monetize the interaction, as opposed to just the product and, you know, even to the extent of advice, right, you know, you know, firms and who\u2019s trusted to give advice is going to change and we\u2019re starting to see this play out now, I guess, with some firms and some digital startups stand to offer financial wellness tools and services to access that and again, that\u2019s monetizing the interaction not just the actual line product.\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Rick Morgan\u00a0<\/b>\r\n\r\nInteresting. You also mentioned in the report, something called autonomous finance or the idea that money can pretty much move itself around using artificial intelligence. Can you talk about how banks can make artificial intelligence more transparent, explainable and ethical, which is something you mentioned in the report?\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Alyson Clarke<\/b>\r\n\r\nYeah, look, it\u2019s the million dollar question. And it\u2019s going to become even more and more important. I think this starts with culture. You know, the organizational culture needs to be more ethical and transparent and explainable. And a lot of banks might think that\u2019s what they are. But that\u2019s, you know, culture is what you do and how you behave. And the idea is that if you have a culture that is about being much more transparent, and so forth like this, then when you\u2019re building these autonomous solutions, you\u2019re going to build that in a way that\u2019s transparent and open to because at the end of the day, you know, customers should be able to understand what\u2019s going on and what the algorithm is doing if there\u2019s any bias or something that they\u2019re not comfortable with shouldn\u2019t be this black box. So banks are going to need to learn how to explain these black boxes, even to the point of giving customers access to how it works. Now, regulators will also have to step up and play a role here. You know, I see the future being where regulators are playing a role not just in monitoring this, but monitoring in real time with their own AI, right. So you\u2019ve kind of got the regulatory AI, operating alongside the bank AI. But you know, this is a big challenge. And I actually think that what we\u2019re going to see in the future is kind of what we\u2019re starting to see already now with privacy around our data that we might see banks and others kind of own it in the short term and build these blackbox algorithms. But we\u2019ll get to a point that consumers are already getting to now with privacy. We consumers are going to want to control that algorithm and get to this place in the future. And this is like I\u2019m talking 10 years out now. So I am really going far ahead where they want their own algorithms that are portable, and they can move across platforms and financial providers. And, you know, they\u2019ll go to their algorithm advisor who helped them build it if they can\u2019t build it themselves, that sort of thing. So I see a lot of shifts happening. We\u2019re at the early stages. I think firms that get ahead of this with the transparency and explainability of it will do themselves justice in terms of what costs how customers will think of them and be attracted to their businesses, but also how regulators will view them when regulators finally get their act into gear and step in here as well.\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Rick Morgan<\/b>\r\n\r\nCan you talk a little bit about what you call on the report return on consent and just a little bit about what that meant?\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Alyson Clarke<\/b>\r\n\r\nYes, look, return on consent, you know, this is really about giving consent to a bank for my data. So if I, if I give data to a bank or give information about myself, and you give them consent to use it. Consumers are increasingly expecting return on that consent. In other words, I want to see value in exchange for giving you my data. And the problem is, they\u2019re not really seeing a lot of them haven\u2019t seen it as yet. What\u2019s happening is a lot of firms and a lot of banks. And I do mean this tongue in cheek, they\u2019re using data for good or for bad for evil rather than good. And what I mean by that is, is that they\u2019re using the data to figure out what the next product is to sell to the customer right across time, and that seat, and the customer doesn\u2019t necessarily value in exchange for them. It\u2019s like I\u2019ve given you all this stuff, you know, why am I not getting experiences that are personalized to me? Why are you not listening? And what does it feel like you understand me? Why are you developing services around this, why you\u2019re not adding value to me, above and beyond just trying to sell me a product. So think of return on consent. This is an exchange, if I\u2019m going to give you my data, I want something in return for it. And what we\u2019ve seen, certainly now data is to consumers, particularly younger consumers, but all consumers really are increasingly willing to hand over data, but only if they see value in exchange for that. So that\u2019s what we talked about this, this phrase, is this kind of thing around return on consent? And how that will become increasingly important.\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Rick Morgan\u00a0\u00a0<\/b>\r\n\r\nI\u2019m just kind of spitballing here, but would that be with something that would be a better return being, you know, like better personal finance management or something like that, and sort of just something transactional?\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Alyson Clarke<\/b>\r\n\r\nAbsolutely. I mean, look, you know, let me let me give you an example. I guess, USAA is always a great example. Some of the things that they are doing in terms of personalizing the mobile banking experience. And by the way, I\u2019m still surprised that here we are in 2020. And I can probably name two firms that are actually personalizing mobile banking. I mean, it really should be far far more than that. And I don\u2019t mean personalizing offers, I\u2019m building, personalizing the experience, the interaction. And so USAA has built a whole bunch of different journeys and personalized journeys around life moments that happened to customers. You know, it could be somebody getting divorced, it could be somebody transitioning out of the military. And the idea is that they\u2019re using data to kind of understand that but also when a customer tells them like say, customer tells them they\u2019re leaving the military, or it could be a customer tells them that, you know, their partner has passed away, you know, loss of a loved one, then what they\u2019re doing is they\u2019re using that data to add value to the customer by pushing guidance and information and advice, if you like to those customers back through the mobile banking app. So what\u2019s happening is in exchange for sharing that information, there is value coming back to the customer information and guidance and things like that. I mean, it can play a role in terms of products as well and pricing and product features. I realize it can be a little bit more difficult with banking and some of the rules and things around that. But, you know, if you think about pay as you go insurance, that\u2019s a great example where I\u2019m sharing data about my location and what I\u2019m doing and perhaps how fast I\u2019m traveling like with the telematics and an exchange, I\u2019m getting a better price. So there is a return on sharing that data.\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Rick Morgan<\/b>\r\n\r\nInteresting. The report also talks a little bit about being value driven. How can banks show that they align with consumers values?\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Alyson Clarke<\/b>\r\n\r\nI think the big one here is to show it with their actions and not just the words. You know, what we see is we see banks being very good with their rhetoric. We see a lot of leaders and a lot of executives out there saying, to be honest, what sounds like the same thing. You know, we care about our customers, we care about diversity. We want to protect their privacy, we want to help them improve their financial situation, says it, but the actions don\u2019t actually back it up and consumers feel this. It\u2019s interesting because the report talks about trust as well. And there is an element of trust. It\u2019s experiential trust. And that experiential trust is that you say you\u2019re going to do something or you promise something, it could be around values. But if I then through my experience of interacting with you don\u2019t feel that, then the trust is broken, and the actions don\u2019t back it up. So, you know, one of the reasons why this comes about quite often organizations is that it\u2019s not that people generally don\u2019t want to be doing that when you talk to individuals in the organization, bank executives or other they generally want to be doing these things around, as I said, diversity, privacy, helping consumers with their financial wellness, etc. But then when it comes to actually doing the day to day job they have in front of them and the KPIs for which they\u2019re measured. KPIs don\u2019t align. So you might get somebody who\u2019s got a massive kind of sales target and their KPIs, and it\u2019s a big proportion of their KPIs. Guess what that means that every day they\u2019re actually going to be focused on achieving those KPIs. And that means getting those sales targets. And whilst they might have the intention to do better, and kind of do more, it gets lost in the focus of those KPIs. So, you know, there is a cultural shift that needs to happen, a KPI shift that needs to help drive that. So that action starts to match up with the words that we\u2019re hearing from executives.\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Rick Morgan\u00a0\u00a0<\/b>\r\n\r\nThe report mentions tech giants a few times. Can you talk a little bit about how you see them impacting financial services?\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Alyson Clarke<\/b>\r\n\r\nYeah, look, I I think everyone knows the impact from the tech giants is going to be major. I mean, we\u2019ve already seen it. We\u2019ve seen it with I mean, let\u2019s you know, let\u2019s take a couple of examples. We\u2019ve got the Apple card that launched for the very first time we saw a card that didn\u2019t have a number on it. All the numbers were virtual, and they were created every time there was a transaction. Well, guess what, now everyone is scrambling to have those virtual card numbers on there. Everyone in the market. We improve transactions considerably. You know, we look at Google\u2019s upcoming marketplace, right? Depending on the execution of it, I say with caution, and because Google has a habit of going in and trying things and then pulling out when they don\u2019t work, I hope this does work. And execution is going to be a key part of that. But by doing that, it\u2019s likely to cause a major shift in the US because this will be the first major marketplace we\u2019ve really seen in the market in the US, US markets or these markets, we really don\u2019t know. But you know, it\u2019s going to require banks to start to rethink how they go to market, how they partner, how they make money, you know, are they going to be a seller in a marketplace? Are they going to launch a marketplace? How will they differentiate their brand if it becomes invisible behind the Google experience, you know, all these things that we\u2019ve already spoken about. And you know, if Google actually launches a loyalty program on top of all of this, because they\u2019ve got access to all these merchants, Right, yeah, of course, it\u2019s amazing loyalty program, that\u2019s going to cause a major disturbance in the loyalty program space as banks and others scrambled. So, you know, the real biggest issue really is that when it takes time to interest space no matter what that is, but even in banking, because you\u2019ve got so many customers that are and they\u2019re integrated so much into their customers lives, they actually start to move customer expectations. And that changes the game for everyone.\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Rick Morgan\u00a0\u00a0<\/b>\r\n\r\nFantastic. So I\u2019m going to ask probably an impossible question, but why not for something to sort of end this on. What\u2019s sort of the biggest mistake a bank could make then in the next 10 years?\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Alyson Clarke<\/b>\r\n\r\nWell, whenever I\u2019m looking at the future, and I get my little crystal ball out, and I look at that, and you have to think of the past you have to think about what\u2019s going on. And what\u2019s really interesting is that if we look at the past, what\u2019s the biggest mistake of the last 10 years: Not digitally transforming fast enough. And COVID has now actually caught up with those banks and credit unions who fell behind on their digital transformation and kind of thought, oh, we\u2019ll do it later. We\u2019ll do it later. It\u2019s too expensive. They kind of pushed it, we\u2019re doing okay, we\u2019re still making money, we\u2019ll just push it to the backburner and to COVID and all of that branch has not been open has really just, it\u2019s caught up with those firms that weren\u2019t moving fast enough. So if I think about the next 10 years, it\u2019s really, the biggest mistake is not making the hard decisions kind of now and soon and kind of continuing to put it off. You know, banks need to make those hard decisions about business models and what they\u2019re going to do sooner rather than later. And, you know, banks that certainly lack self awareness about what they\u2019re good at or not good at, and perhaps accurately assessing their strengths and weaknesses. This is figuring out where to invest in divest, or you know, ones that take too long over these decisions they need to make. They\u2019re the ones that are going to fail. They\u2019re the ones that won\u2019t exist a decade from now, because they just keep putting it off. And they keep continuing to do things the same way they always have. Whereas if we look at who\u2019s going to kind of lead and who will be Top of the Pops in 10 years time, you know, some of those will have had to replace executives who are just not making the tough calls fast enough. So I think that\u2019s the biggest mistake. The biggest mistake is putting it off just on digital transformation. And you can see how that\u2019s caught up with them.\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Rick Morgan<\/b>\r\n\r\nYeah. Yeah, absolutely. It\u2019s certainly caught a lot of people and it\u2019s forced a lot of very rapid change. So yeah, it\u2019s definitely something that we\u2019ll keep an eye on. Who\u2019s getting ahead of the curve in this respect. Excellent. Alyson, this was so much fun. Thank you for joining us today. This was great.\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Alyson Clarke<\/b>\r\n\r\nYou\u2019re welcome. Thank you for having me,\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<b>Rick Morgan\u00a0\u00a0<\/b>\r\n\r\nOf course. 