For brands trying to make inroads with consumers, getting the firm’s message across in a clear, concise and memorable way is no easy feat. The need to grab consumers’ attention quickly is more pressing than ever in this age of social media and shortened attention spans. Bank Innovation combed through some of the biggest names in financial services and compiled our own unscientific list of the 31 most memorable taglines.
|Afterpay
|Enjoy now, pay later
|Ally
|Do it right
|American Express
|Don’t live life without it
|Aspiration
|Do well. Do good.
|Bank of America
|What would you like the power to do?
|BBVA
|Creating opportunities
|Betterment
|The smart money manager
|BlueVine
|Better banking for your business
|Chase
|Empowering your life
|Chime Bank
|Banking that has your back
|Citibank
|Welcome what’s next
|Current
|The bank for modern life
|Fifth Third
|This is banking. A Fifth Third better.
|Greenlight
|The debit card for kids, managed by parents
|Huntington Bank
|Welcome
|Kabbage
|Supporting small business is our business
|Klarna
|Swedish for smoother shopping
|Navy Federal Credit Union
|Our members are the mission
|Marcus by Goldman Sachs
|You can money
|Mastercard
|Experience the world with Mastercard
|MoneyLion
|Banking that gives you more
|Robinhood
|Investing for everyone
|SoFi
|Get your money right
|Stash
|Own your financial future
|T.D. Bank
|America’s most convenient bank
|USAA
|We know what it means to serve
|U.S. Bank
|Hard work works
|Varo Money
|Banking for the way you live
|Visa
|Everywhere you want to be
|Wealthfront
|Designed to earn you more
|Wells Fargo
|This is Wells Fargo