Security challenges keeping you up at night? WFH IT solutions here.

Q: What do you get when you combine a fully remote workforce with an all-digital customer base?

A: An increase in IT complexity and security risks.

With financial institution workforces increasingly turning remote, companies are faced with ensuring that their employees’ devices are accessible and controlled by their IT departments. Nutanix presents this webinar to help alleviate concerns surrounding how to achieve desktop mobility that is as effective as your computers on-premises.

Watch this webinar to learn how to…

Run virtual apps & desktops from any device and location at any scale

Deploy faster while ensuring a seamless user experience with always-on availability & security

Deliver a self-healing platform with easy 1-click DR and multi-cloud support

Create linear scaling across multiple geos

… and so much more!