Simple and Secure Payment Processing in a WFH World

‘Simple and secure’ has never been more important to a positive customer experience than right now, amid COVID-19 customer service call volume spikes and uncertain business fluctuations.

When it comes to an organization’s contact center payment collection system, customers want to feel confident that the payments they make through the contact center are secure, even when agents are working from home and security risks seem elevated. Keeping transactions secure while still providing exceptional service requires agents to be available to assist throughout the payment transaction, but without having direct access to sensitive cardholder data. Keeping transactions simple is just as important for agents as it is for customers.

Contact center payment system integrations like the one forged between CxEngage and Key IVR deliver both customer and agent simplicity and security through:

Agent-Assisted Payments. Agents can take credit card payments securely over the phone without hearing or seeing sensitive card details.

Seamless Customer Experience. Customers stay connected to agents throughout the transaction process for a more helpful, high-touch and efficient experience.

Integrated, Easy to Use Platform. Works with the CxEngage cloud contact center solution with no onsite installation required and agents don’t have to launch a new browser window to access the system.

Secure Call Reporting. Unified reporting includes call logs and payments collected, but CxEngage automatically pauses call recordings so no payment information is captured.

Best-in-Class Security

CxEngage’s integration with Key IVR delivers a payment collection system that’s seamless, full-service and compliant with Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI DSS) meant for all companies accepting, processing, storing or transmitting credit card information. CxEngage and Key IVR are PCI DSS Level 1 compliant, the highest level of certification.

Here’s how these integrations work:

With just a web browser from any laptop or desktop, work-from-home (WFH) agents access the secure payment platform through a dedicated dashboard in CxEngage.

Agents prompt customers to enter credit card details securely via telephone keypads. Agents can’t see, hear or store sensitive card data.

Screen and call recordings are fully secure. Dual Tone Multi Frequency (DTMF) tones are suppressed, and the dashboard only shows partial numbers as customers enter their information.

Agents follow the entire process using their dashboards, providing assistance as required. They are alerted by the platform when the payment is completed.

Simple and Secure When It’s Needed Most

As the world tests the safety of a gradual and measured re-opening of businesses and resumption of personal activities and routines, there will undoubtedly be starts, stops and restarts. For contact centers, that translates to heightened customer anxiety and uncertainty. As a result, there will be an increased need for positive, high-touch customer experiences for brands to retain long-term loyalty, and confidence in payment transaction security will play a critical role in establishing that customer trust.

– Andy Bird, Director of Product Management and Innovation for Contact Center Solutions, Lifesize

To learn more about secure payment collection, contact us for a demo or download our Key IVR technical brief.