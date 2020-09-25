Watch: COVR demos its authentication technology

Share COVR Security offers authentication technology that doesn’t depend on passwords or personal tokens. Its solution is aimed at banks, credit unions, card companies and payment networks. The Swedish company operates in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa, and is now expanding to North America. COVR is part of INV Fintech, Bank Innovation’s sister accelerator …Read More

