 Watch: InterGen Data demos its predictive technology for financial advisors | Bank Innovation | Bank Innovation
Search

Watch: InterGen Data demos its predictive technology for financial advisors

Rick Morgan

Image via Pixabay

Share InterGen Data‘s technology can help predict major life events. The tool is designed for financial advisors trying to help their clients manage their finances. By predicting the likelihood of a costly illness, for example, advisors can better prepare their clients for the future, according to InterGen. The Plano, TX.-based company is part of INV …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.

Loading More

Related Posts

 

Customer Experience

Automation

Trending Posts

inv fintech

Connect

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020