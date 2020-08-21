Weekly Wrap: Examining the state of U.S. open banking and FIs eye partnerships [VIDEO]

Share More than 70% of executives predicted that spending on banking innovation will increase in the next two years and that the industry is poised for growth, according to a recent INV Fintech survey. Many financial institutions will be looking for fintech partnerships to accelerate that development, with 76% reporting that they will seek out …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.