Survey: Pandemic could spark lasting shift to digital channels

The push for digital products from banks amid growing social distancing measures may persist long after the COVID-19 pandemic ends, according to early survey results from INV Fintech, Bank Innovation’s sister banking innovation services platform. Based on interim results of the survey released this week, 49% of respondents strongly agree that the coronavirus pandemic will …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.