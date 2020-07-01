BNY Mellon, Microsoft launch data and analytics solution

Share Bank Of New York Mellon launched three new data and analytic products with Microsoft last week to provide data services to investment institutions. The three products, namely, Data Vault, Distribution Analytics and ESG Data Analytics, will be available on Microsoft Azure. The New York-based bank, which has over $468 billion in assets, said that …Read More

