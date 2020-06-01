Santander InnoVentures bets on SME fintech lender

Share Santander Group’s venture capital fund, Santander InnoVentures, has deepened its presence in Latin America with its fourth investment in the region, this time funneling $5 million in a Series A funding round into a55, a niche alternative SME lender, the VC firm announced in a release last week. Founded in 2018, a55 offers revenue-backed …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.