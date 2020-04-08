Will COVID-19 burst fintech’s funding bubble? 

Fintechs will likely have a tough time securing funding as the coronavirus pandemic continues to shake up the U.S. economy, prompting investors to tighten purse strings. Fintech funding has been on a downward trajectory for several months, but startups and others in the sector should brace for an even rockier quarter as coronavirus delivers its blows in both the short and long term, according to industry analysts. …Read More

