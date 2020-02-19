YieldStreet launches Prism Fund in partnership with BlackRock

Alternative investment platform YieldStreet Tuesday launched the YieldStreet Prism Fund, a closed end fund sub-advised by BlackRock. The fund offers customers a new investment option alongside other nontraditional asset classes, including real estate, shipping, marine finance, art finance and commercial loans. YieldStreet CEO Milind Mehere told Bank Innovation the product was launched in response to …Read More

