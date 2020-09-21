Bank Innovation is pleased to announce that Ken Stoneman, intelligent automation director for corporate and institutional banking at PNC, will speak at the Banking Automation Summit, a virtual conference on Nov. 9-10 designed to provide industry professionals with insights and best practices to automate bank functions.

Stoneman has been with PNC, which has $459 billion in assets, for 12 years, starting as a software engineer lead in 2008. Before taking on his current role, he was a senior enterprise architect lead for more than seven years and an intelligent automation IT product manager for almost three years. He leads a team that automates corporate and institutional banking processes with robotic process automation and machine learning.

Stoneman will speak on a panel about balancing automation and human intervention. The panel will dive into a discussion on achieving the right mix of humans and machine learning, and explore how the role of humans will evolve over time.

The BAS agenda highlights crucial industry topics, such as best practices for project implementation, automation successes and failures, and new developments in robotic process automation. BAS speakers come from Truist, Wells Fargo, Discover and BNY Mellon, among others.