Wells Fargo’s Allysun Fleming to speak at Banking Automation Summit

Share

Bank Innovation is pleased to announce that Allysun Fleming, treasury management head of client experience at Wells Fargo, will speak at the Banking Automation Summit, a virtual conference on Nov. 9-10 that is designed to provide industry professionals with insights and best practices to automate bank functions.

Register for the event here.

Fleming has worked at Wells Fargo for more than 11 years. Her previous roles at the $1.97 trillion-asset bank include senior vice president of leadership assignment and senior vice president of product management. Before Wells Fargo, Fleming spent five years at HSBC.

Fleming will speak on a panel about balancing automation and human intervention. The panel will dive into a discussion on achieving the right mix of humans and machine learning, and explore how the role of humans will evolve over time.

The BAS agenda highlights crucial industry topics, such as best practices for project implementation, automation successes and failures, and new developments in robotic process automation. BAS speakers come from Truist, PNC, Discover and BNY Mellon, among others.